John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.58

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.58 and last traded at $92.72, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

