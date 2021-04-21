John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Up to $132.86

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.86, but opened at $136.50. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $137.65, with a volume of 845 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

