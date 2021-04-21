John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDGJF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

