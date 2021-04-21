John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDGJF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Street Name

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.