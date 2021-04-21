JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.88 ($117.51).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €88.32 ($103.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.66. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.