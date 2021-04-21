JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.
About Orient Overseas (International)
Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.