JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

