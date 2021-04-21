JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Underweight

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE FHI opened at $29.87 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federated Hermes by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229,136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.