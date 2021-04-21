JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Century Communities worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

