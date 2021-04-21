JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.71 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of SI-BONE worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIBN opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,072 shares of company stock worth $32,678,250. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

