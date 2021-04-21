JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.