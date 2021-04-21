JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

