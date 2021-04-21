JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.
Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $64.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.