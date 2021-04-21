JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

