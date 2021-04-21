JUST (JST) Market Cap Tops $304.82 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. JUST has a total market capitalization of $304.82 million and $296.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00275364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.35 or 0.01035450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00650713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,121.22 or 0.99547683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

