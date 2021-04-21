Karyn Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $178,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

Twilio stock opened at $367.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.58. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.41 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

