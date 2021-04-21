KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,232. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

