KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

KBR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,437. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,894,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,718,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

