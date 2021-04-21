KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $183,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $5,182,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.