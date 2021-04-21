Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 583,335 shares of company stock valued at $35,097,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kellogg by 15.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 147.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 477,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kellogg by 9.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,184. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

