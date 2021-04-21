Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Kennametal by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

