Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Kennametal stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $43.04.
In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Kennametal by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
