Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) to Hold

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERRFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ERRFY remained flat at $$17.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

