Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €618.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €618.00 ($727.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €631.54 ($742.99).

EPA:KER opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is €590.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

