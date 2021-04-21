Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

