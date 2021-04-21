Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 36,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

