KeyCorp Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

