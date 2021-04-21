KeyCorp Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $22.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

