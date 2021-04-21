KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 159,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,137. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

