Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by 107.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,203,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 331.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

