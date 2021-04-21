Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 35,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.