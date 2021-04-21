Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,137 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 474,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,704,273. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

