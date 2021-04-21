Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 3.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.16. 2,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

