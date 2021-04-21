Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICUI traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.19. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.19. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

