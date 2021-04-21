Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Raises Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. The Brink’s makes up about 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.20% of The Brink’s worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 1,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -308.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

