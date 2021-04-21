KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.