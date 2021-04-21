KLAYswap Protocol Price Reaches $56.94 on Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $56.94 or 0.00102582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $443.24 million and $17.63 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00277238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.85 or 0.01037444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00650297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,317.27 or 0.99658817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

