Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up to $49.27

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $50.50. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 5,544 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

