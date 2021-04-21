Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.02

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 7919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

