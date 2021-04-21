Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KN stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

