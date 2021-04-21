Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.