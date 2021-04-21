Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven Sells 14,004 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jakob Loven sold 33,162 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $696,733.62.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jakob Loven sold 32,636 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $744,100.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48.

KRON opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

