Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.99

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 6791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

