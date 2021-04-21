Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

