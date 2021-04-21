Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $52.06 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,325,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 412,076 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.