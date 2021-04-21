Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

