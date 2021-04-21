Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.