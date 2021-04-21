Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 0.7% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $48,950,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

DG stock opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

