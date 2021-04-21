Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

