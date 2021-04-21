Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.09 and a 200 day moving average of $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

