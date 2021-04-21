Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 350 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chegg by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

