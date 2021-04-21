Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.13.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

