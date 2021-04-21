Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $511.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,176. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.21 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.49. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

