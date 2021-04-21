Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,633. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

